Minnesota Nearing 900 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 440 Recovered

ST. PAULL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there are now 865 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 440 of them no longer needing to be in isolation.

Over 25,400 tests have been given so far. Due to the ongoing lack of testing kits available, not everyone who is sick is able to be tested so it is likely the actual number of cases is much higher.

There are two more deaths in the state due to complications from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 24.

A total of 180 people have had to be hospitalized with 95 of them still in the hospital today, 42 of those are in the ICU.

The median age for all of the positive cases is 48 years old, the median age for ICU patients is 67 years old, and the median age for deaths is 86 years old.

Thirty-two percent of the people who have tested positive got the virus through community spread.

There are now nine confirmed cases in Sherburne County, eight in Wright, six in Stearns and one in Benton.