Minnesota Lawmakers Worry Local Sales Taxes Would Be Unfair

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota cities are imposing local sales taxes more than ever before, and state lawmakers are concerned it could give communities with more retailers an unfair advantage.

Legislators allowed 18 cities in 2019 to add or extend a sales tax and 14 in 2017, which is a dramatic jump from previous years when the state signed off on fewer than two local sales taxes per year on average.

Local officials rely heavily on these local sales taxes to pay for millions of dollars in new projects and expenses without raising property taxes.