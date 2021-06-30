Minnesota Included In Search For Possible Wisc. Murder Suspect

Get our free mobile app

Rhinelander, WI (KROC AM News) - Authorities in northern Wisconsin have issued a crime alert involving a suspected murder that includes Minnesota.

A 911 call made Wednesday to the Oneida County Dispatch Center indicated a female was lying on the side of the road several miles from Rhinelander. First responders discovered the female had been shot.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation revealed a suspect and vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson. He was driving a 2005 White Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Minnesota license plate (187NXC).

He may also be driving a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Wisconsin plate AJR9672.

Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Anderson or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201.

