Minnesota House Reconvenes for Chance to Pass Bonding Bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota House has reconvened for what could be its last chance to pass a $1.37 billion public works construction borrowing package this year.

Leaders of the House Democratic majority are gambling that they'll pick up the six Republican votes that would be needed for approval if all Democrats vote yes.

The bonding bill requires a 60% supermajority to pass. If the bill clears the House, the Republican-controlled Senate could take it up Thursday.

The bonding bill is the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session. House leaders say it could create thousands of jobs.