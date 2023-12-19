Minnesota Holiday Parties Need This Fun Viral Cocktail!

If you're hosting a holiday party of any kind this season, this fun cocktail idea could be the hit of the party! When you have a gathering, if you're like me, you're always looking for appetizers or fun cocktails that will stand out and get people talking.

Here in Minnesota this cocktail really makes sense because we're a state that (well, normally) gets snow and is a fun winter wonderland. So how fun would it be to have a snow globe cocktail?

Follow @ainttooproudtomeg 🎄Who’s making the VIRAL SNOW GLOBE COCKTAIL?!? I saw this last year and had to recreate it. Since then, it’s gone viral and there’s a much better technique where you tie the rosemary with a string and tape up the sides (I added a pic in this video to show you). You can also check out the video on @colettescocktails to take a closer look.

It works with any clear cocktail like a vodka soda or vodka tonic, but also a perfect for sparkling water or any clear mocktail. Such a fun way to serve up a festive drink.

NOTE- I heard some concerns about freezing glass. Just make sure yours is freezer safe. And you’re not putting in hot liquid.

Get our free mobile app

My first thought was that I would make this a Champagne cocktail. It's got the fizz you want and it would look great with the rosemary. Then I would throw in 2 or 3 fresh cranberries to really tie in the Christmas look.

How cute would that be? And most people like Champagne, so it would perfect for all different people. You could even use Martinelli's Sparkling Cider for a non-alcoholic option.

Maybe this year, this cocktail is how Minnesotans bring winter to our holiday gatherings since it's been abnormally mild so far. Ok, who's serving up the Snow Globe cocktail at their next gathering?

Still Looking for Stocking Stuffers? Here are More Than 30 Amazing Ideas