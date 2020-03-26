Minnesota Has 2nd Death from COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota now has its second COVID-19 related death. The Minnesota Department of Health made the announcement Thursday with the updated daily numbers.

We're expecting to learn a few more details about the person who died later Thursday during the daily 2:00 p.m. media briefing.

The state has had 346 total positive tests now, with 134 patients that no longer need to be isolated.

Forty-one of the cases so far have required hospitalization, with 31 people currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Locally, there have been five confirmed cases in Stearns County and one each in Benton and Sherburne Counties.