Minnesota Food Recall Over High Risk “Listeria” Concerns

FOOD RECALL

J & J Distributing out of St. Paul discovered a problem when their third party lab confirmed that a 'product contact surface sample' tested positive for Listeria, according to a release from USDA's Food safety Service.

Get our free mobile app

The items were shipped to stores here in Minnesota, as well as to locations in Wisconsin. All of the items in questions have this establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection: EST 38450. All of the items included in this recall are pre packaged ready to eat salads and wraps from the Minnesota company. They were produced and packaged on February 23rd, 2021 and have a sell by date of February 28th, 2021.

The products in the recall include the following:

A 9 ounce plastic container of COBB SALAD on the product label.

A 10 ounce container of BECAUSE LIFE IS DELICIOUS. TASTEBUDS TURKEY RANCH CLUB WRAP.

A 10 ounce container of BECAUSE LIFE IS DELICIOUS. TASTEBUDS CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP.

A 12 ounce plastic container of BECAUSE LIFE IS DELICIOUS. TASTEBUDS SOUTHWEST STYLE CHICKEN SALAD.

A 12 ounce container of SOUTHWEST STYLE CHICKEN SALAD.

If you would like to view the packaging of the products, you can click Here now.

THE DANGERS OF LISTERIA

Although there have been no reports of illness connected with these items at this time, Buyers of the products are being encouraged to either throw out the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Listeria can be fatal for young children and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Listeria include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Other gastrointestinal symptoms