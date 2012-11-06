Minnesota Election NewsMinute

Freebies For Votes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal authorities say they've received a few calls about Minnesota restaurants and coffee shops offering freebies to people wearing "I voted" stickers. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office says they've had to educate some businesses that the practice is against the law.

Voting Machine Mechanical Problems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - There have been only a few glitches in today's voting across Minnesota. Voting machines in a small number of Minneapolis precincts had mechanical problems. Voters were still allowed to complete ballots and they are being stored in a safe place until they can be counted.

Bad Ballots Distributed in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Election officials in Duluth have replaced a bad ballot that was briefly supplied to voters in one precinct. It had the name of Kerry Gauthier, who dropped a re-election bid following a rest-stop sexual encounter with a 17-year-old boy. Voters who got the bad ballot could write in Erik Simonson, who replaced Gauthier on the ballot.

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