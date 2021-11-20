Minnesota Businesses Highlighted at Annual Expo [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota shoppers crammed into the River’s Edge Convention Center for the return of an annual St. Cloud expo on Saturday.

Townsquare Media-St. Cloud’s Made in Minnesota Expo returned for 2021 after a year off due to COVID. The event highlighted 115 booths worth of different vendors selling everything from food and drink and arts and crafts, to pets and home services.

The expo offered a jump-start on holiday gift-buying and featured only vendors who are Minnesota-based or make their products in the state.

