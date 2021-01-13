Minnesota Based “Deane’s Kombucha” Keeping It Local

HAVE YOU EVERY TRIED KOMBUCHA?

I had heard "the word" Kombucha....I knew it was a beverage...but other than not being able to say "Kombucha," I had no idea what it tasted like. A couple of weeks ago, my friend and co worker Abbey told me that she loved it, and that some of the best Kombucha was available on tap at Jule's Bistro in downtown St Cloud.

Since I was headed that way to try this months Kindness Cake which benefits The Tri County Humane Society, I asked to try their Kombucha. They had two flavors on tap, one was a Cherry Basil, and the other was a Wild Blueberry Lemon Lavender. I have to say...they were both delicious. I thought the Cherry Basil was a bit sweeter, so I chose that one. I've been drinking Kombucha every day since I tried it.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

HEALTH BENEFITS OF KOMBUCHA

Kombucha is pronounced...Kom-boo-chuh. It is a fermented tea that has been made for thousands of years. Here are some healthy facts about Kombucha that I found online at healthline.com:

May provide healthy Probiotics

May provide benefits of green tea

Kombucha contains Antioxidants

Kombucha can kill bacteria

Kombucha may reduce heart disease

Kombucha may help manage type 2 Diabetes

DEANE'S KOMBUCHA

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing the creator of Deane's Kombucha, Bryan Deane Bertsch. You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.

Bryan and his wife were exploring different foods on their health and wellness journey, and found Kombucha to be very beneficial. Bryan decided to try and make it on his own, and the rest is history. He's now been producing Deane's (Pronounced Deens) Kombucha commercially since 2009.

They brew their Kombucha in Oak Barrels using whole, organic fruits and herbs for flavoring, and utilize local vendors as much as possible. The glass bottles are made in Shakopee, the cardboard is made in Ramsey, the oak barrels are made in Avon. They also work with local farmers for their fruit and herbs in the summer.

They plan on keeping their Kombucha in local bars, restaurants, cafes, tap rooms and co-ops throughout Minnesota. You can find them online at deaneskombucha.com.