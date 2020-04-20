Minneapolis Police Arrest Man in Series of Sexual Assaults

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say they've arrested a man for a series of sexual assaults that occurred from 2013 until just last month.

Most of the attacks occurred in neighborhoods near the University of Minnesota. The 34-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested at an Anoka County home Friday.

Officials did not initially say how many assaults the man is believed to have committed.

But, Brooke Morath says called her to let her know the man they believe was responsible for assaulting her had been arrested. Morath has previously spoken publicly about the 2015 attack. Morath said she was told he has been linked to about nine cases.