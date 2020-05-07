Metro Transit Investigating Attack on Woman in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Metro Transit police are investigating an attack on a woman at a light rail station in St. Paul, an assault that was posted on Instagram.

The video appears to show a youth urging his friend to attack the unidentified woman who was standing in a Green Line enclosure just after midnight Monday when trains were idled due to a schedule cutback. Transit officials are trying to find the woman.

No report of the attack was filed.

Metro Transit began an investigation based on the social media post. Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police have developed ``significant'' leads and believe they know the woman's identity.