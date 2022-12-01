Men’s Clothing Store Opens in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new men's clothing store has opened in downtown St. Cloud.

Miley's Menswear is at 824 West St. Germain Street. The owners are Jared and Taylor Miley.

As you walk in the door they have jeans, belts, casual wear, sweaters, and sport shirts. The back part of the store features suits and business attire.

And then you walk through the French doors and you see the business attire, the suits, dress shirts, and ties. It's also where we'll be doing the custom wear picking out your suit fabric, your lining, and buttons, everything from scratch.

The business has been up and running as an online store with in-home and office fittings and is now adding the brick and motor storefront.

Jared says it has been his dream and passion to open a men's clothing store and downtown St. Cloud has the look, style, and vibe he was looking for.

They are doing a lot of things down here to really create more of an experience for the consumer. They do a lot of events down here. It's the look that I'm going for my store in specific.

He says he plans on adding some wedding packages in the future as well.

Miley's Menswear hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. They also schedule appointments for custom fittings.

