Memorial Honoring Mack Motzko to be Dedicated at the MAC

ST. CLOUD -- There is a special event being organized here in St. Cloud to honor the life of Mack Motzko. Pack the Mac for Mack is Thursday, December 30th at 7:15 p.m. at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

The night is being organized by the Cathedral Hockey Booster Club. Spokesman Jeff Hess says they started planning the event back in August.

He's just a great kid and for what their family had done for this community, so we started thinking of ways we could honor him. We talked to the city of St. Cloud to figure out what we could do at the MAC and it eventually led to this memorial wall inside the lobby of the MAC.

Hess says the permanent memorial wall will be on display that night.

Underneath the plaque for Motzko is going to be spots for individual plaques of people who were involved in hockey or figure skating either youth level or in high school, that if people wanted to add their names if they were lost too early in life, and they had a passion for that sport that can happen now.

The players will also be wearing special jerseys that night which will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Hugs from Mack Memorial Fund.

Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear red in honor of Mack.

The night for the event was selected because cross-town rivals St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Cloud Crush will be playing each other.

Mack Motzko died in a car crash in Orono in late July.

