Medicare 101: Tips & Resources For Open Enrollment

DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT MEDICARE?

What exactly IS Medicare?

What IS the Medicare Plan?

Is Medicare free?

Why is Medicare important?

What is covered by Medicare?

Do I have to have Medicare?

Can I afford Medicare?

How old do I have to be to get Medicare?

Is Medicare for people who are retired only?

What if I have special needs?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

These are ALL great questions. At what age should you start learning about Medicare?

CLASSES BEING OFFERED

Edgewood Healthcare is going to be offering information on Medicare on Wednesday, October 21st. They will have a panel of experts will offer Medicare tips and resources to prepare you for open enrollment.

If you would like to register for this panel discussion, you can email rsvp@edgewoodhealthcare.com. You can also call 701.330.2626 if you would like more information about this event.

Medicare 101 Panel Discussion will be held at Noon, on October 21st.

UPCOMING CLASSES TO SCHEDULE

Edgewood Healthcare will also be offering panel discussions on various topics throughout the end of the year, including: