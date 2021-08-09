Medical Freedom Rally Planned for St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- A group of St. Cloud area residents have organized a rally for this Thursday.

The St. Cloud Medical Freedom Rally is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Hester Park.

One of the organizers tells WJON News it is open to anyone in the community besides just healthcare workers including teachers, police officers, and others who are concerned that a vaccine mandate might be implemented in their workplace.

On the event's Facebook page the organizers say,

The time is NOW that we stand together and fight this for all. What is happening around us is so wrong on so many levels. If they don’t think we will stand… they don’t know what they are up against. Let them hear us.

WJON News has reached out to CentraCare to see if a vaccine mandate could be coming for its workers, but we have not heard back from them yet.

A number of medical facilities in the Twin Cities metro area have already implemented a vaccine mandate for their workers.

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in his memo that he will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure, whichever comes first. Austin's decision comes a bit more than a week after Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce.

