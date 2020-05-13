MDH Unveiling New COVID-19 Modeling Projections

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has released new modeling data related to COVID-19.

Their projections include two scenarios, one having the Governor's Stay At Home order ending on May 18th and the other having it extended through May 31st. In both scenarios, the modeling numbers don't change a whole lot.

Under the May 18th modeling they project the peak of the virus to hit by June 29th, with the estimated number of deaths by the end of May at about 1,441, and the number of deaths over a 12 month period at about 29,000. The top ICU period would have about 3,400 patients.

Under the May 31st modeling they project the peak of the virus to hit by July 6th, with the estimated number of deaths by the end of May at about 1,388, and the number of deaths over a 12 month period at about 28,000. The top ICU period would have about 3,000 patients.

As of the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 638 deaths in the state due to coronavirus related illnesses. To hit those projections, Minnesota would have to average about 44 deaths a day through the end of May. Our largest one day total so far has been 30 deaths back on May 6th.