MDH Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases and One Death in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported seven additional deaths and 1,048 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals are now up to 2,080 and 103,826 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County had its 26th fatality due to the virus and added 57 new cases for an overall total of 4,320. Health officials say the deceased resident was a person in their 90s.

Sherburne County added 16 new confirmed cases and Benton County added nine.

The MDH says statewide more than 2,146,000 tests have now been completed.