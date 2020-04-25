MDH Reports 23 More Deaths and 261 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 23 more people have now died from complications due to COVID-19.

That is the highest single-day increase the state has seen so far and brings the overall total up to 244.

The department also reported 261 new confirmed cases for a total of 3,446. The MDH says 1,654 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 288 Minnesotans in the hospital and 109 in the ICU.

In the immediate area, Stearns County is now up to 38 cases, followed by Wright County with 33, and Sherburne County with 15.

There are still four confirmed cases in Benton County, three in Todd County, and one in Morrison County.