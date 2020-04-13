MDH Reporting Just 29 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

UNDATED -- There was little change in the COVID-19 cases in Minnesota on Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they tested an additional 1,006 people and have confirmed just 29 new positive cases, bringing the total to 1,650.

There are no other changes in the numbers with the recoveries still at 842, deaths still at 70, hospitalizations today at 157, and ICUs at 74.

The numbers for the four local counties are also stable.