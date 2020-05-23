MDH: COVID-19 Cases Up 847, Deaths Up 10

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 847 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Saturday bringing the statewide totals up to 19,845 and 852 respectively.

The department says a total of 189,493 tests have been run in Minnesota.

Currently, there are 568 people in the hospital and 215 in the ICU.

Stearns County has the third most cases in the state behind Hennepin and Ramsey counties with 1,918 and 12 deaths.

Sherburne County is now up to 202 cases and one death, and Benton County has 161 cases and two deaths.