MDH: 12th Minnesota School Employee Dies From COVID

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has reported another Minnesota school employee has died of COVID-19. This marks the 12th staff death during this current school year.

Get our free mobile app

In total, 20 school staff members and three students have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says this is another reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on educators and students. Educators are exhausted and so are parents and students, but we must continue to protect each other, especially through the current omicron surge.

Education Minnesota continues to ask MDH to release anonymous summary information about the school staff members who have died and the more than 550 students and staff members who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The organization says this information would help school district decision-makers improve safety protocols for students and staff.

The Minnesota Department of Health does not provide specific details about COVID-19 deaths associated with schools.