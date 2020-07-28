Mayo Clinic Retains Top Ranking

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - After dealing with a large drop in revenue and all the other negative aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has something to cheer about.

For a fifth straight year, Mayo has been named the nation's best hospital in U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals" rankings. Mayo was also recognized as the top provider in more specialty areas than any other medical center in the country.

"To be ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for five years consecutively is a testament to the excellence of our remarkable staff, who put our patients' needs first — even, and especially, during a pandemic," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "Providing tailored, compassionate, quality care is at the core of what we do every day, and it's a privilege to see our staff come together to creatively solve complex medical problems and develop new cures through innovative research."

The U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings are based on the evaluation of more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 26 specialties, and 10 procedures and conditions. The annual report recognizes the 20 U.S. hospitals with the highest overall scores in 16 medical and surgical specialties, and 10 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors that include survival, experience, nurse staffing, patient services and reputation with other specialists.

Mayo Clinic ranks No. 1 in six specialty areas this year, more than any other provider:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology (GI) and GI Surgery

Gynecology

Nephrology

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Urology

"Being ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation, and the top ranked hospitals in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, validates what our staff does every day to provide the safest and best care to every patient," says Henry Ting, M.D., chief value officer, Mayo Clinic. "Our ongoing commitment to quality, safety and experience is unwavering in the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic. These honors truly belong to our staff. We're proud to be recognized as a category of one for the outstanding patient care that has differentiated Mayo from other health care organizations throughout our 150-year history."

