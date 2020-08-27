Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Courthouse During Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man accused of causing fire damage to a Dakota County courthouse in the days after George Floyd's death in police custody has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting arson.

Thirty-two-year-old Fornandous Henderson, of Savage, entered the plea in federal court Wednesday. Henderson and an accomplice were charged with arson and possession of Molotov cocktails.

Prosecutors say they caused damage to the Dakota County Western Service Center as unrest from Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis spread into the Twin Cities suburbs.