ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident that injured a man in St. Augusta last October has agreed to a plea agreement.

30-year-old Erik Magnuson of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to first degree drug possession and first degree burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Magnuson brought 22-year-old Jerod Jakel to the man's house in St. Augusta to collect on a drug debt. Jakel is accused of confronting the victim with a gun. A struggle ensued and the gun went off, hitting the victim in the abdomen. Records show Jakel and Magnuson fled the scene with two bags of methamphetamine.

Officers later stopped their car near St. Joseph and found a sawed-off shotgun and methamphetamine. Police say the two admitted throwing the handgun used in the crime out the car window. It was later recovered.

The victim underwent surgery and survived the ordeal.

Magnuson is expected to be sentenced to just under eight years in prison. No sentencing date has been set.