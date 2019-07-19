Man Hurt Struck in Wright County Crosswalk

BUFFALO -- A Becker man was taken to the hospital after he was struck in a crosswalk Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 52-year-old Larry Amundson was crossing at the intersection of Highway 25 and 1st Street South in Buffalo when the incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

The patrol says Amundson was hit by a pickup driven by 83-year-old Robert Mengelkoch of Montrose.

Amundson was taken to the North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Mengelkoch was not hurt.