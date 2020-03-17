Lunds & Byerlys: First Hour for Those at Higher Risk of COVID-19

UNDATED -- Lunds & Byerlys has temporarily changed their hours, and they are offering a special shopping time for those at higher risk of severe illness.

All of their stores are now open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. seven days a week. They are asking you to respect their request of having the opening hour from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. each day reserved for those shoppers at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19, which includes older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

Lunds & Byerlys has also temporarily closed their self-serve food bars.

They will also be limiting the buying of high-demand products such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, bottled water, gloves and bath and facial tissue to two per customer.