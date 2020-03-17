Lunds & Byerlys: First Hour for Those at Higher Risk of COVID-19

Facebook

UNDATED -- Lunds & Byerlys has temporarily changed their hours, and they are offering a special shopping time for those at higher risk of severe illness.

All of their stores are now open from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. seven days a week. They are asking you to respect their request of having the opening hour from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. each day reserved for those shoppers at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19, which includes older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

Lunds &  Byerlys has also temporarily closed their self-serve food bars.

They will also be limiting the buying of high-demand products such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, bottled water, gloves and bath and facial tissue to two per customer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Covid-19, lunds & byerlys
Categories: St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top