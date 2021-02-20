Lumberjacks Thrash Steel 6-1

NEW ULM -- After Wednesday's shutout win, the Granite City Lumberjacks nearly pulled off another one against the New Ulm Steel on Friday night.

The Lumberjacks netted the only goal of the opening period. That 1-0 lead was extended to 3-0 by the end of the second frame.

In the final period, Granite City scored again to push the lead out to 4-0. James Spaargaren put New Ulm on the board with a goal at the 8:04 mark, but the Lumberjacks lit the lamp twice more and earned a big 6-1 win.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Steel 37-10 in the win. Tucker Skime tallied three goals for Granite City. Cody Dias, Noah Bissett, and Brett Reed each added one. Bailey Huber made nine saves and allowed one goal.

The Lumberjacks improve to 13-7. On Saturday they will travel to Willmar to face the WarHawks. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.