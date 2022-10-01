Lumberjacks Remain Undefeated, College Hockey Returns

The Granite City Lumberjacks kept their perfect record intact with a trip to Wyoming Friday, while the Minnesota Twins shut out the Tigers and the St. Cloud Norsemen came up short at home. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will all play their homecoming games, and college hockey returns to Minnesota with the Gophers and Huskies both hitting the ice.

RECAPS:

- The Lumberjacks waxed the Gillette Wild 6-2 in game one of the road series. Six players scored for Granite City who never trailed in the win. Xander Roberts made 37 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 4-0 and will face the Wild again on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

- The Twins routed the Tigers 7-0 Friday. Gio Urshela and Mark Contreras each ran in two for Minnesota in the win. Joe Ryan threw eight strikeouts and allowed five hits but no runs through the first six innings. The Twins improve to 77-80 and will continue the series in Detroit (63-93) on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen were outmatched in a 5-1 loss to Aberdeen at home Friday. Nik Hong scored the lone goal for St. Cloud to avoid the shutout. The Norsemen fall to 4-2-0-1 and will host the Wings again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Golden Gopher football team (4-0) will look to stay undefeated in their homecoming matchup against Purdue (2-2) on Saturday. Minnesota leads the series 41-33-3 all-time. The Gophers earned a 20-13 win over the Boilermakers last season. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Bison (3-1) will host Youngstown State (2-1) for their homecoming game Saturday. This is the 17th overall matchup between the teams, with NDSU leading 12-4 and on a 10-game winning streak. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies (2-1) will return to the field for homecoming when they host Concordia College (2-1) on Saturday afternoon. The Johnnies are 41-24-3 overall against the Cobbers. Last year, SJU earned a 49-0 shutout win in Moorhead. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The University of Minnesota men's hockey team returns to action when they host Lindenwood in a two-game weekend series starting Saturday. This will be the first matchup between the two schools in program history. The teams will take the ice in Minneapolis at 7:00 p.m.

- The Huskies will also get back on their skates when they face St. Thomas to start the 2022-2023 campaign Saturday. This will mark just the third matchup between the teams, with SCSU leading 2-0. Puck-drop is set for 6:00 p.m. in St. Paul.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.