Lumberjacks Beat North Iowa Bulls in Shootout Saturday

MASON CITY, IA -- After losing in the shootout on Friday, the Granite City Lumberjacks came out victorious on Saturday against the North Iowa Bulls.

The Bulls netted the first goal of the game just over seven minutes into the opening period. The Lumberjacks responded with a goal of their own to tie it up 1-1.

The second frame went much the same way, with North Iowa scoring their second and Granite City scoring to tie 2-2.

Neither team scored in the third or in the overtime period, but the Lumberjacks took it 3-2 in the shootout.

Troy Dahlheimer and Brockston Masseth each netted one for Granite City. Bailey Huber made 27 saves and allowed two goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 16-8 and will travel to Willmar to face the WarHawks on Sunday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.