Lumberjacks Advance to Title Game, Johnnies Win their Home Opener

The Gopher men's hockey team beat the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team in the NCAA Fargo Regional finale, the St. John's baseball team soared to a win in their home opener, the Granite City Lumberjacks beat the Bighorns to advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup championship game, the Minnesota Wild hopped up in the standings after beating Chicago, and the St. Cloud State baseball team earned a doubleheader split against Augustana on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud Norsemen dropped their only contest of the weekend in the shootout to the Bruins, and the Minnesota Twins fell twice to the Braves in Spring Training. On Sunday, the St. Ben's softball team will look to continue their winning streak in a road doubleheader against Wartburg, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will try to make it three in a row when they visit San Francisco.

RECAPS:

- The no. 1 Gopher men's hockey team beat no. 6 St. Cloud State in the NCAA Fargo Regional Championship 4-1 on Saturday. Bryce Brodzinski put Minnesota up 1-0 early in the first period. St. Cloud responded with a goal of their own from Adam Ingram to tie things up early in the second. After that, the Gophers scored three unanswered goals from Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe, and Jaxon Nelson to secure the win. Jaxon Castor made 26 saves and allowed three goals in the net for SCSU, while Justen Close made 27 saves and allowed one goal for Minnesota. The Huskies close out their NCHC title-winning season 25-13-3 overall. The Gophers improve to 28-9-1 and will take on Boston University in Tampa in the semifinals on April 6th. The trip marks Minnesota's 23rd NCAA Frozen Four appearance in program history.

- The SJU baseball team remained undefeated against Crown with a 12-9 win in their home opener. After six innings, the Johnnies held a 10-2 lead. They surrendered six runs to the Polars in the eighth but held on for the win. Jack Schleper led St. John's with three RBIs. Casey Trapp earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts, five hits, and two runs in his three innings. The Johnnies improve to 9-8 and will kick off MIAC play when they host Concordia in a doubleheader on Saturday. Game one is set for 1:00 p.m. at Becker Park.

- The Lumberjacks beat Helena 4-2 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the Fraser Cup title game. Tanner Brouwer led all scorers with two goals for Granite City. Ryan Lehet made 14 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks will take on fellow West Division team the Alexandria Blizzard in the championship on Sunday. The Jacks went 4-3 against the Blizzard in the regular season. Puck-drop is set for 3:00 p.m. in Missouri.

- The Wild beat the Blackhawks 3-1 at home Saturday. Frédérick Gaudreau, Ryan Hartman, and Ryan Reaves each netted one for Minnesota in the win. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves and allowed one goal. The Wild improve to 42-22-9 and are now in first place in the Central Division. Minnesota will return to the ice when they host Seattle (40-24-8) on Monday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU baseball team earned a doubleheader split against Augustana on Saturday to take the overall series 2-1. St. Cloud won game one 8-3. Sam Riola, Garrett Bevacqua, and Sawyer Smith each tallied two RBIs and Luke Tupy threw 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs on six hits. Game two went to the Vikings 5-2. SCSU only mustered three hits total in the loss. The Huskies are now 12-8 and 4-1 NSIC. The team will visit Upper Iowa University for another conference doubleheader on Wednesday. Game one is set for 1:30 p.m.

- The Norsemen fell 3-2 to Austin in the shootout on Saturday. Hunter Hanson and Hogan Sinjem scored for St. Cloud in regulation. Will Ingemann made 19 saves and allowed two goals. The Norsemen fall to 26-20-3-5 and remain in third place in the Central Division. St. Cloud will get another shot at the Bruins when they host the division leaders on Thursday. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Twins lost both games 9-4 to Atlanta on Saturday. Minnesota will take on the Red Sox in another Spring Training matchup on Sunday. You can catch the game starting at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The no. 14 CSB softball team (9-1) will return from a two-week hiatus following weather-postponed and canceled games to take on Wartburg (8-7) in Iowa Sunday. The Bennies are 1-5 against the Knights since 1994. St. Ben's is riding a seven-game winning streak, while Wartburg is coming off of a loss to Washington University-St. Louis. The doubleheader matchup begins at noon.

- The Timberwolves (37-37) will look to win their third straight when they visit Golden State (39-36) on Sunday. The Warriors lead the season series 2-1 and beat Minnesota 109-106 a month ago. Both teams have won their last two games. Pre-game coverage tips off at 7:00 on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.