Lugar Announces New Effort to Combat Violent Crime in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal and local officials announced a new operation to combat violent crime in the Twin Cities.

U-S Attorney Minnesota Andrew Luger says the new strategy significantly increases federal law enforcement’s and the U-S Attorney’s Office’s roles in combatting violent crime.

Luger's office also plans to announce a wave of criminal charges against violent criminals in the coming weeks and months.

Luger says the new strategy is designed to "bring swift justice to our communities and to the victims of violent crimes. But it is also designed as a signal to violent offenders to stop."

The strategy announced today establishes expanded capacity within the U-S Attorney’s Office to prosecute violent crime cases. And Luger has created a new gang prosecution team that will work directly with law enforcement in addressing gang violence in the metro.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.