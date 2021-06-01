Looking For Plants in St. Cloud? Don’t Forget To Look Here

THE TREASURES ARE MANY

I've been looking all over the place for Juneberry Strawberry plants, and have had no luck in finding any. I've been to 5 different greenhouses, and they either didn't have any, or they were all sold out.

Get our free mobile app

AN UNEXPECTED SURPRISE

I just happened to check out Facebook Marketplace early last week, and what popped up? Strawberries! Not just any strawberries, they were exactly what I was looking for. Juneberry Strawberries. The plants were listed for just $1 each, and it was only a few miles from where I work.

Not only are the strawberry plants healthy and awesome, it was fun to meet a fellow St. Cloudian and just talk to someone new! It's been a long time since we've been able to do that, and it was just a pleasant conversation with a fellow 'non gardener' who just plants stuff for the fun of it!

I mention this because many of you are still looking to plants, veggie plants, strawberries, etc. and are having trouble finding plants.

LOOK AT THE FINDS

Today I went back on Facebook Marketplace and found different sellers with Hostas for $5. If you are looking for Perennials like Iris plants for $5. How about some wild raspberry plants? They are just $1.

Here are some other great links for your plants:

This just a partial list. I found trees, herbs and so much more! If you can't find what you're looking for, you might find it on Facebook Marketplace from your friends and neighbors...and pick up your plants and have a conversation face to face with a real person.