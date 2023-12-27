Look Out For The 9 Most Wanted People In Stearns County!

The Stearns County website has a list of the most wanted individuals, sought by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. This list is often updated with a top-9 fugitive who has been placed in custody. Here are the 9 most wanted individuals from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.*

Caution: These persons should be considered dangerous. If you know where they are, please do not approach them or attempt to apprehend them yourself.

You can get more information on what each individual is wanted for by clicking their name.

Thomas Mathew Heinl - 24

Mark Anthony Taylor - 25

Hassan Mohamud Yassin - 34

Amy Joy Berres - 42

Roger Darrel Kedrowski - 53

Jake Alan Kelley - 36

Josue Feliciano Perez Ordonez - 20

Jerome Joseph Boecker - 44

Ray Shawn Jones - 53

*Names appearing on the list do not indicate that the person is guilty of the crime; only that there was a warrant on file for their arrest on the date the list was published. A person shouldn't approach an individual on this list without contacting 9-1-1. Information contained herein should not be relied upon for any type of legal action. Stearns County Sheriff's Office and Townsquare Media in St. Cloud cannot represent that the information is current, accurate, or complete. Persons may use false identification information. True identity can only be confirmed through fingerprint comparison.

