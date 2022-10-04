Long Prairie Drive-In “Can’t Wait” For You To Stop By Their Trunk Or Treat Event!
Another chapter of summer is about to close. The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is gearing up for some additional family fun events this weekend and next Saturday when they offer up a Trunk or Treat event that will be open to all who want to stop on out.
According to a post by the drive-in on Facebook, the event will run THIS weekend on both Friday and Saturday, and then just next Saturday. Next Friday is being saved in case of inclement weather.
The event page linked to the Long Drive-In's Trunk or Treat event has the following timeline for those days that there will be a trunk or treat-ing going on.
3:30 Gates open for TRUNK-or-TREAT set-up. (We may not be there yet, Just choose a spot in the center front 2 rows to set up)
5:30 Gates open for general public (You may come earlier to enjoy the displays but the first 2 rows will be reserved for TRUNK-or-TREAT vehicles, or those handing out candy.)
6:00 Deadline to register for prizes in concessions
6:15 TRUNK-or-TREATING begins
and HALLOWEEN CARTOON "shorts" will run during TRUNK-or-TREAT for those not participating or finished.
7:00 Approximate movie start time (Could be a little earlier with dusk, but cartoon shorts will be up on the screen until movie begins.)
8:30 Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
10:30 Approximate time that BOTH movies will be finished.
Event page will be updated with more info so please help us plan by joining this event page.
In case you are wondering what is being shown this week at the drive-in...you can enjoy Hotel Transylvania followed by the new release Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.