Long Prairie Drive-In “Can’t Wait” For You To Stop By Their Trunk Or Treat Event!

Another chapter of summer is about to close. The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is gearing up for some additional family fun events this weekend and next Saturday when they offer up a Trunk or Treat event that will be open to all who want to stop on out.

According to a post by the drive-in on Facebook, the event will run THIS weekend on both Friday and Saturday, and then just next Saturday. Next Friday is being saved in case of inclement weather.

The event page linked to the Long Drive-In's Trunk or Treat event has the following timeline for those days that there will be a trunk or treat-ing going on.



and HALLOWEEN CARTOON "shorts" will run during TRUNK-or-TREAT for those not participating or finished. and HALLOWEEN CARTOON "shorts" will run during TRUNK-or-TREAT for those not participating or finished.



Event page will be updated with more info so please help us plan by joining this event page. Event page will be updated with more info so please help us plan by joining this event page.

In case you are wondering what is being shown this week at the drive-in...you can enjoy Hotel Transylvania followed by the new release Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night