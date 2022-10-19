As a true Minnesotan there are a few things that you will always remember:

Sports fans remember fondly The Miracle on Ice in 1980, when many of the players on the U.S.A. Olympics Hockey team, including the coach, were from Minnesota and they brought home the gold. How about when the Minnesota Twins won the World Series in 1987 and 1991.

As a Vikings fan there are countless like the missed kick of '99 for the '98 season,

bounty gate before it was actually even proven, but personally I choose to always remember the "Minneapolis Miracle", when then Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs, some how miraculously caught a pass from Case Keenum to beat those dang (this word is being used with restraint) Saints just as time expired on the clock.

Beyond sports, who can forget April 18, 2016, the day the music died in Minnesota. It was the day we found out that Minnesota's own beloved Prince had passed suddenly from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

I seriously could go on and on, because if there is one thing we can do here in Minnesota is share stories of what happened and where we were at the exact moment that something happened and we will gladly share those stories when asked over and over as though it was yesterday.

Which is why I believe, this "newer" Minnesotan didn't quite realize, when he posed this question the other day, he had opened a GIANT can of worms:

Or maybe he'd heard the stories several times over and was being more sarcastic. Regardless, as you can imagine there are already hundreds of comments: 368 and counting as I write this. With my favorite from EurekaSm0ke starting it all out by writing,

*takes drag from cigarette* It was 1991. I was in kindergarten. We were supposed to go to the Shrine Circus but couldn't because of the snow. I will forever be salty about this.

Another shared:

I was batman and put my costume over my coat so it looked like I had big muscles and got to run around in the snow. As I recall everyone was out trick or treating too.

The stories go on and on, because any true Minnesotan who lived the 1991 Halloween Blizzard will always remember it. I even spotted a few admitting they weren't even alive when it happened but they tell the story as though they lived it.

Myself, of course I have a story and I shall steal this start from my favorite "Golden Girls" line, *Picture it, Minnesota: 1991...I was only 10 at the time and had been preparing for Halloween for a good month and I had the prettiest pink princess dress I could imagine, ready to go. Little did I know the "Perfect Storm" was a brewing, because Halloween night arrived and trick-or-treating consisted of costumes with a snow suit over them, because we were braving the storm. Yep, sadly I had to hide away my pretty-pretty pink princes dress under a snow suit...but that's the price you sometimes pay to get all that candy in a snow storm in Minnesota in '91.

Just in case you weren't around then either HERE is more on the Halloween blizzard of 1991 which is one of the biggest the state has ever seen. But, as I said before the newer Minnesotan didn't realize the question he asked ( or maybe he did ) and I am betting he wasn't expecting the amount of stories that he got. Something tells me he'll have more to come. Who else has a story to share or better yet pictures of that fated Halloween? I know you got one, feel free to share it with me meganz@mix949.com

Also this:

