Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.

Get our free mobile app

NiceRX.com recently put together data to show which countries have the best healthcare, and which states in America are the best for medical access. Among all of that they also shared which states have a longer life expectancy.

Granted there are several things that will contribute to how long a person could live, genetics, over all health and how you take care of yourself. But apparently living in a state with good healthcare and access to that healthcare can make a difference as well.

Naturally when you hear that, did you wonder where does Minnesota rank amongst the rest of the other states? Do we have good life expectancy here in our great state? Good news Minnesotans we are up towards the top. But before I give you our number lets take a look at the very top.

Get our free mobile app

Shocker (at least not really for me) at number one was Hawaii at an average life expectancy of 80.7 years.

Photo by Christian Joudrey on Unsplash Photo by Christian Joudrey on Unsplash loading...

Anyone who finds this a surprise I ask why? The only reason I feel this way, is because it's like paradise over there and even though there are stressors for anyone, no matter where they live. Waking up each day to the serene beauty they have over there would probably add years to my life.

Second on the list with a life expectancy of 79.2 years is Washington,

Photo by Michael Discenza on Unsplash Photo by Michael Discenza on Unsplash loading...

and following very closely behind at an expectancy of 79.1 is none other than the state of Minnesota!

Get our free mobile app

Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth Nick Cooper - TSM Duluth loading...

That's right we are right up there as one of the best states for living longer lives. Maybe it's the cold that's been helping us? Okay, that was a joke, but we must be doing something right.

Keep on doing your thing here in Minnesota and may you live a nice long life and if you want to see where the rest of the states rank, check it out HERE.

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.