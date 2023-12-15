Local Love: What’s Your Favorite LOCAL Coffee Shop?

Ah, beans. I'm a sucker (read: addict) for coffee beans. Grind 'em, brew 'em, stick 'em in a mug. Chocolate covered coffee/espresso beans? YASS!

Today's Question of the Century was part topical, part reconnaissance. I might just be looking to expand my portfolio of bean dealers.

Favorite LOCAL Coffee Shops

The overwhelming favorite - by a longshot - was Oblivion CoffeeBar & Mercantile. It's a woman-owned, local shop in Downtown St Cloud. Oblivion was nominated by Sandra, Justin, Gabriella, Laure, Joanne, Ryan, Beth, and Megan!

Korpii Coffee + Bakeshop in St Cloud (near Walmart on Highway 15) was another frequent mention. They serve coffee and nomnoms "made and served with kindness, integrity, and intentionality". Jordan, Justin, and Carrie love Korpii!

The Coffee Haus in Pierz says, "Good ideas start with a great cup of Coffee". Honestly, nothing starts without a good cup of coffee for me, but I'm glad they were more specific! Jodi sent them a shoutout!

Kinder Coffee Lab sounds like a ton of science, but they freaking deliver coffee to your door! Mobile beans rule! Justin and Jordan dig the mobile beans!

Rockcreek Coffee House in Sauk Rapids has coffee, eats, and more. Shoutout to Justin for the shoutout to Rockcreek!

Get our free mobile app

Dark...like my outlook Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) Dark...like my outlook (Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) loading...

Favorite Local Coffee Shops Outside the St Cloud Area

Expanding beyond the STC, Jennifer tagged Caffè Strolaga on east Broadway in Little Falls. They even just updated their menu!

Jason sent a shoutout to Caydence Records & Coffee in St Paul. LAWDAMERCY! A coffee shop that's also a record shop that's also a live music venue?!

I'm in love!

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Double-fisted celebration time! (Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash) loading...

Beyond the scope of Minnesota, Heather sent a shoutout to Door County Coffee in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. If you don't want to drive into Wisconsin (understandable) you can order their products, and they'll ship to you!