Living With Chronic Pain: Free Virtual Wellness Classes in April
FIND ANSWERS
Are you living with chronic pain? Finding people to understand your situation can be hard, and it can also be incredibly difficult to find your way through it.
The Whitney Senior Center is offering some virtual free classes in the month of April, beginning on April 13th, from 9:30am til Noon, every Tuesday through May 25th.
The virtual class is free for you to attend, but you do want to get registered online by clicking HERE now.
ABOUT THE CLASS
The program was developed by Stanford University and is managed by the Self Management Resource Center.
This class might be for you if you:
- Have a primary or secondary diagnosis of chronic pain
- If you experience chronic neck, shoulder or back pain
- If you have Fibromyalgia
- If you have whiplash injuries
- If you have post surgical pain that has lasted longer than 6 months
- If you suffer from Neuropathic pain, often caused by trauma
- If you suffer from Neuralgias
- If you suffer from frequent headaches
- If you have Crohn's Disease
- If you suffer from Irritable bowel syndrome
- If you suffer from diabetic neuropathy
- Or if you suffer from severe muscular pain, such as Multiple Sclerosis
WHAT YOU'LL LEARN
The class includes a combination of discussions, presentations and activities, as well as making weekly action plans, and working and talking with others to help solve problems; sharing experiences and finding what may help from others who are going through the same things that you are.
It's also a time where you can meet people who understand exactly what you are going through, and a place for you to find and make friends that can help you get through chronic pain.
You will learn techniques to deal with your frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep. There will be discussions about appropriate exercise and medications and so much more.
For other Wellness Clinics, you can find more by clicking here as well.