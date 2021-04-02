Living With Chronic Pain: Free Virtual Wellness Classes in April

FIND ANSWERS

Are you living with chronic pain? Finding people to understand your situation can be hard, and it can also be incredibly difficult to find your way through it.

The Whitney Senior Center is offering some virtual free classes in the month of April, beginning on April 13th, from 9:30am til Noon, every Tuesday through May 25th.

The virtual class is free for you to attend, but you do want to get registered online by clicking HERE now.

ABOUT THE CLASS

The program was developed by Stanford University and is managed by the Self Management Resource Center.

This class might be for you if you:

Have a primary or secondary diagnosis of chronic pain

If you experience chronic neck, shoulder or back pain

If you have Fibromyalgia

If you have whiplash injuries

If you have post surgical pain that has lasted longer than 6 months

If you suffer from Neuropathic pain, often caused by trauma

If you suffer from Neuralgias

If you suffer from frequent headaches

If you have Crohn's Disease

If you suffer from Irritable bowel syndrome

If you suffer from diabetic neuropathy

Or if you suffer from severe muscular pain, such as Multiple Sclerosis

WHAT YOU'LL LEARN

The class includes a combination of discussions, presentations and activities, as well as making weekly action plans, and working and talking with others to help solve problems; sharing experiences and finding what may help from others who are going through the same things that you are.

It's also a time where you can meet people who understand exactly what you are going through, and a place for you to find and make friends that can help you get through chronic pain.

You will learn techniques to deal with your frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep. There will be discussions about appropriate exercise and medications and so much more.

For other Wellness Clinics, you can find more by clicking here as well.