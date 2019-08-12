Little Falls Man Thrown From Motorcycle

ST. STEPHEN -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle.

The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 17 in Brockway Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Darryl Nilson was heading north on County Road 1 when he hit some gravel causing the motorcycle to slide out from under him.

The motorcycle then went into the ditch and causing Nilson to go airborne.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities say Nilson was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.