Litchfield Home Claimed by Fire

LITCHFIELD – A house in Litchfield was destroyed in a fire Saturday, according to Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze.

Authorities were called to the fire in the 26000 block of County Road 34 at 5:20 p.m. Emergency responders from multiple departments arrived and found the house, owned by 78-year-old Sylvia Burress, partially engulfed in flames.

The initial investigation revealed the fire started in the ceiling, but an exact cause has not been determined.

The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported.