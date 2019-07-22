Liquid Assets Closes, Will Reopen Under New Ownership

SARTELL — A Sartell coffeehouse and cafe is closed for business — but not for long.

Liquid Assets, located along 2nd Street South in Sartell, shared announcements of the closure on their website and Facebook page.

The sign posted on the door of the shuttered business suggests it would be a good opportunity for someone with an "entrepreneurial itch." However, on the shop's website, former business owners Bob and Linda Feuling share that that the business will reopen in mid-August under new ownership.

The Feulings thanked their customers over the years and say the decision to sell the business was in order to "lighten (their) load a little."

Liquid Assets opened in 2008.