Lindsay Whalen Now Has Another Champion In Her House

Lindsay is going to have to make some room in the family trophy case! Lindsay's husband Ben just won the 119th State Amateur Men's Golf Championship, and that trophy looks huge!

The former University of Minnesota golfer took home the championship after a wild finish at the Minnesota State Amateur Tournament. Greve took home the hardware after a single-stroke victory at the119th MGA State Amateur Championship at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.

Greve put up a 66 in his first round on Monday, good for 6-under, then finished one over on Tuesday to put himself going into Wednesday's final round-up 5 strokes on his nearest competitor.

Wednesday was a little rough on the former Gopher as had to make a double bogey putt on 18 to seal the victory, his first state amateur championship.

On top of his latest accolade, Ben has won at every level of amateur golf, that includes the 1999 MSHSL Individual title for golf when he was at Annandale High School, and then he won a National Title with the University of Minnesota Men's Golf Team in 2002.

On top of all of that success, he is a really funny and decent person to meet. I had the chance to work with Ben after he was done playing on the Canadian Professional Tour, during my time at a golf shop in Minneapolis.

Lindsay of course has had her share of athletic success as she has been a gold medalist, a WNBA Champion, and now she is leading her alma mater as the head coach of the University of Minnesota Women's basketball team.