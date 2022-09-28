Lincoln Center Could Increase Capacity by November 1st

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- A homeless shelter in southeast St. Cloud may be able to increase its capacity as soon as November 1st.

During Monday night's meeting, the St. Cloud City Council got an update on the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the sprinkler system is being installed and the work should be done by November 1st. At that time they can increase their overnight capacity to the upper 20s, as long as they have at least one staff member for every two residents.

Get our free mobile app

Council member George Hontos says he wants to continue to get regular updates on the shelter because neighbors are still having problems.

This isn't going away. I've had phone calls continually. People are still suffering quite frankly and that neighborhood is struggling. Just because we don't talk about it every week doesn't mean that neighborhood is not enduring some difficult problems still.

The Lincoln Center has had to limit its overnight capacity to 10 residents for the past several months until the sprinkler system is fully installed.