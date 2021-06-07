Lifeguard Shortage Keeps St. Cloud Wading Pools Closed

ST. CLOUD -- If you are looking to beat the heat this week by dipping into one of the St. Cloud neighborhood wading pools, you're out of luck.

The city says all of the wading pools will remain closed until further notice due to a lack of lifeguards.

Mayor Dave Kleis says he expects it to be difficult to find lifeguards throughout the summer, but they are exploring possible options.

St. Cloud has seven wading pools at Centennial, Haws, Hester, Pantown, Rotary, Seberger, and Spalt parks.

For outside water fun, all three of the St. Cloud of splash pads are still open.

Kleis says the indoor aquatic center at the YMCA is also still open.

