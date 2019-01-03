Life Changing Minnesota Minimum Wage $15? Do You Agree?

WAGE CHANGES WILL CHANGE LIVES

What do you think about a minimum wage increase in central Minnesota to $15? Right now, I believe small businesses are still able to pay around $8.01 and large businesses are at $9.86. The Twin Cities are looking at a $15 minimum. What do you think? What would it take for people to be able to live and take care of themselves without having to work a 2nd job? What do you consider the rock bottom dollar to be able to support yourself? If we help people get there, will it have a positive effect on our economy?

$15 AN HOUR MINIMUM WAGE

What would a $15 minimum wage do to our communities? People said back in 2014 that an increase would cause an economic collapse...but it DIDN'T. My guess is...if you give people enough to support themselves, there won't be. Can you imagine having a minimum wage job at $8.01 and getting an increase to $15 an hour? Life Changing!

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Let me know your thoughts on a minimum wage increase to $15 in Minnesota? Send your thoughts to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.