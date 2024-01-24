Is That A Mushroom Growing Out Of My Carpet? Here’s Your Problem

Thommy Ting - Getty Images Thommy Ting - Getty Images loading...

IS THAT A MUSHROOM GROWING OUT OF MY CARPET?

Have you ever been to someone's house, and seen mushrooms growing in the corner of the bathroom, or mushrooms growing along the wall in the basement? If you have a home like this, it's NOT normal, and there are some not-so-good reasons you might see mushrooms growing on your floor; unfortunately, there is nothing healthy about it.

WHY DO MUSHROOMS GROW IN CARPET?

Carpet mushrooms occur because of the condition of your home, and they are a good warning sign that something much more dangerous is happening there; something that could affect you, your family, and your pet's health.

Carpet mushrooms Are real. If you find that mushrooms are growing up from your carpet, in between the wall and the carpet, or anywhere in your home, it's a sign that you have a water problem. If you think that vacuuming them up or sweeping them out occasionally is enough to get rid of them, you're wrong. Carpet mushrooms won't go away until you find the problem that's causing them to grow in your carpet in the first place, and depending on the type of mushroom that is growing, it could be toxic, whether you eat it or not.

MOST MUSHROOMS ARE HARMLESS- BUT...

Although most mushrooms are harmless, some CAN produce toxins that cause skin irritation or respiratory issues. Carpet mushrooms are more likely to grow in wet areas, like underneath or behind furniture, in bathrooms, and basements; anywhere where there is a high moisture content. HOW TO GET RID OF CARPET MUSHROOMS Figuring out where the dampness is coming from, and making sure you've got the humidity and moisture under control is the first step in getting rid of carpet mushrooms for good. If possible, replace the fungi-filled carpet with a new carpet or a different type of flooring altogether. It is recommended that you remove the mushrooms by hand (Probably a good idea to wear gloves!) rather than trying to vacuum them up, but if you can't pick them up yourself, vacuuming them up would be the next step. According to rescueclean911.com, Using a fungicide on the existing carpet will also help keep the mushrooms from growing back. You'll also want to get some help in identifying if the mushrooms that are growing in your home are toxic, as they could be dangerous to both humans and pets. If you've ingested a mushroom that may be poisonous, it's important to get medical assistance immediately and make sure you tell medical professionals what you've eaten.

CAN I EAT MY CARPET MUSHROOMS?

I knew someone would ask that question. After all, some of us LOVE a good mushroom. However, eating mushrooms that grow on carpets can cause intestinal problems as the mushrooms can contain harmful bacteria. It's best to NOT EAT carpet mushrooms.Even if you don't EAT a poisonous mushroom, just handling it can cause you to get sick.

