Don’t Miss The Cutest Racers Ever! ‘The Doxie Dash’ Is Coming To Support TCHS!

GET READY FOR THE CUTEST RACERS EVER!

How much do you love animals? Maybe as much as Charlie Boike? That's why I wanted to tell you about this super fun event that's coming up on Saturday, February 17th!

Join in the fun at the St. Cloud Norsemen game on Saturday, February 17th at 7 pm, in honor of Charlie Boike, benefiting the Tri-County Humane Society, for the 1st Annual Doxie Dash, being presented by the Skate Free Charlie Memorial Fund.

ABOUT CHARLIE

From Skate Free Charlie Memorial Fund Website:

Charlie Boike stood for honor, compassion, drive, heart and courage. Throughout his short-lived life with us, Charlie had a passion for his family, his friends and teammates, hockey, animals and farming. The Charlie Boike Memorial Fund will help continue to support and encourage others to carry on Charlie’s legacy by focusing on local community outreach and contributing to the local organizations that share the same values and passions. Charlie is irreplaceable, but by carrying on what he left behind provides comfort in knowing that he will live on in our hearts forever.

WIND PRAIRIE DOXIES

The race is being put on by Wind Prairie Doxies in Long Prairie, who will be bringing their adorable dogs Piper, Lexi, Gus, Titus, Pike, and Jasper to race for you at the MAC. The race will be between the first and second periods. You'll be able to place your bets on which dog you think is going to win, and all of the donations will be going to the Tri-County Humane Society.

DON'T MISS THE FUN

The event will be held at the Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC), and the first 100 people to make a donation of a pet toy will receive a Doxie Dash T-shirt.

If you would like to purchase tickets to this fun event, you can purchase them at the door, or better yet, get them online by clicking HERE now, and let's have fun supporting everyone involved.

