Let’s Go Streaking! Rox Win Sixth Straight

The St. Cloud Rox ran their winning streak to six games with a 12-5 win over the Waterloo Bucks Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 13-2 at home this season and 16-10 overall.

The Rox were patient at the plate, using ten walks issued by Bucks pitchers to score double-digit runs. The 1-5 hitters in the St. Cloud combined to score ten of the team's 12 runs in the win.

Josh Gainer pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud is off until Thursday. The Rox will take on the Honkers at Mayo Field, with first pitch set for 6:35 on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.