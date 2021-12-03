Large Grocery Warehouse Receives $175K Funding from State

ST. CLOUD -- The large grocery warehouse facility that is being built in St. Cloud is getting state funding.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says Associated Wholesale Grocers is one of 11 projects across the state receiving money through the Job Creation Fund.

The local project will get $175,000.

Back in September, the St. Cloud City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing District for Associated Wholesale Grocers which will allow the company to collect just over $1.7 million over nine years

Developers say the total project cost is approximately $75 million and it is expected to create 114 jobs in the first year with an average wage of $23 an hour.

They officially broke ground on the first phase of the project last month in the I-94 business park.